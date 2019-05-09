Jaguars: We need to talk to Telvin Smith to understand situation

Getty Images

Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith announced on Thursday that he will not play during the 2019 season.

Smith’s statement said that he “must take time away from the game and get my world in order” before going on to say that he needs to give “this time back to myself, my family and my health.” Smith said he appreciates all the support he “will and will not get,” which was a theme the Jaguars picked up on in a statement indicating they were caught off guard by Smith’s announcement.

The Jaguars said that they need to talk to Smith to understand more about his decision before making a more complete comment on the situation.

“We will not have a comment about Telvin Smith’s statement at this time. We need to have a conversation with Telvin to understand the situation and the circumstances. If there is a way we can support him we need to understand that.”

The Jaguars selected Smith in the fifth round of the 2014 draft and he has spent his entire NFL career in Jacksonville.