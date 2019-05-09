Jalen Hurd: No limit to what I can do on offensive side of the ball

Getty Images

49ers rookie Jalen Hurd is ranks sixth all-time in rushing yards at the University of Tennessee, but he was neither a running back nor a Volunteer when he finished his time in college.

Hurd transferred to Baylor and moved to wide receiver for the 2018 season with an eye on avoiding the physical punishment that comes with playing running back. That went well enough for Hurd to be selected in the third round by the 49ers, although he may not be done moving around the offense.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he thinks Hurd could thrive as a tight end and said Hurd’s versatility sets him apart from other players. Hurd seems to agree as he called himself a “mismatch guy” who can make plays wherever the 49ers want to line him up.

“I have been at slot. I can play on the outside. Obviously I have a running back background, so there’s not really any limit to me on the offensive side,” Hurd said, via ESPN.com.

Hurd said he’s not going to guess about how the team will deploy him during his rookie season, but defensive coordinators may be doing a lot of it if he’s able to make the most of his chance with the Niners.