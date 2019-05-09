Jason Pierre-Paul told 911 dispatcher he was fine after wreck

Getty Images

Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul may have a serious neck injury, but when he called 911 after a one-car wreck, he told dispatchers he was fine.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the 911 call and police report from Pierre-Paul detailed how he lost control of his red Ferrari and hit a wall on Interstate 95 on May 2.

He told the Florida Highway Patrol dispatcher he wasn’t hurt, but needed his car moved.

“Hey, I’m on the middle of the highway and I’m by the Fort Lauderdale airport, International Boulevard by the sign Davie Boulevard, and my car just did a 360 in the middle of the road and I’m headed south. I mean north,” Pierre-Paul said.

Asked if he hit anything, he replied: “Yeah, I hit the median, but I’m okay. It’s right in the middle. It has to be moved or a cop has to come, or somebody is going to hit it.”

The police report filed on the incident said he “lost control” and “ran off the roadway to the left. As a result, the vehicle started to rotate and the right side collided with a concrete barrier.”

Pierre-Paul and his passenger were taken to a nearby hospital, but the FHP report said he was “apparently normal” at the time of the crash.

Since then, concerns have arisen about his condition, and whether he’d need surgery which could keep him out five to six months.