Josh Rosen has “clean slate” in Miami

AP

Josh Rosen has played one NFL season. Yet, he is on his second team, his third head coach and his fourth offensive coordinator.

Rosen gets to start over in Miami after a lost rookie season in Arizona.

“Josh has got a clean slate here,” new Dolphins offensive coordinator Jim Caldwell said, via quotes distributed by the team. “He’s in a new system [with] a different group of guys, and we’re looking forward.”

Rosen will compete for the job with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. The Dolphins likely will draft a quarterback in 2020 if they decide Rosen isn’t their quarterback of the future.

But in order to figure out if Rosen is the guy, the Dolphins need him to play.

“They’ll get what they earn,” new offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea said. “This is a very competitive situation. We have options at the position.”

Rosen, 22, went 3-10 last season, completing 55.2 percent of his passes for 2,278 yards with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also took 45 sacks while playing behind a porous offensive line.

His passer rating of 66.7 ranked 33rd in the NFL.

“In this league, you can find guys that have a great year one year, and they disappear literally the next,” Caldwell said. “It’s the body of work over an extended period of time. He has just been through his first year, so he’s working at it, and he’s obviously trying to put himself to be in position to have a little bit of a better year than last year.”