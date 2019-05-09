Kyler Murray’s contract includes baseball provision

Getty Images

Kyler Murray signed his rookie deal Thursday, a deal that includes the same baseball language that Jameis Winston‘s rookie deal contained.

A source told PFT that any baseball voids future guarantees.

The Cardinals drafted Murray with the No. 1 overall pick without a baseball clause in place. Now, the team has contract language protecting it in the event Murray decides to play baseball.

Murray returned a signing bonus the Athletics gave him after making him the ninth overall choice in the Major League Baseball draft. He signed a $4.6 million deal expecting to play baseball after a final season at Oklahoma. But after winning the Heisman Trophy and becoming a top NFL prospect, Murray opted to play football.

Winston talked about playing baseball as the Bucs were preparing to make him the No. 1 overall choice in 2015. So with concerns the quarterback would pull a Bo Jackson and play baseball instead of football, the Bucs added the baseball provision to his rookie deal.