Lions sign fifth-rounder Amani Oruwariye

The Lions start their rookie minicamp on Friday and at least one member of their draft class will report to work with a signed contract.

Fifth-round pick Amani Oruwariye posted a picture of his contract signing on Twitter on Thursday afternoon. Oruwariye signed a four-year deal with Detroit.

Oruwariye was an All-Big Ten cornerback during his final season at Penn State after recording 51 tackles and tying for the team lead with three interceptions. Oruwariye also had four interceptions during the 2017 season and brings good size — 6’2″, 205 pounds — to the Detroit secondary.

Oruwariye is the first member of the Lions draft class to share word of his signing. There are eight other players in need of deals and it seems likely that many of them will wind up signing before the minicamp is over on Sunday.