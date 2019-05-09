Lions sign top two picks T.J. Hockenson and Jahlani Tavai

Getty Images

Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye broke word of his signing ahead of the team’s official announcement, but it came a short time later on Thursday.

In addition to Oruwariye, the Lions also announced that they have signed first-round pick T.J. Hockenson and second-rounder Jahlani Tavai. They now have six unsigned picks.

Hockenson was the eighth overall pick this year, which makes him the first tight end drafted in the top 10 since the Lions drafted Eric Ebron in 2014. It’s the highest any tight end has been selected since Vernon Davis went sixth overall to the 49ers in 2006.

Hockenson won the John Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end in 2018 after catching 49 passes for 760 yards and six touchdowns at Iowa.

Tavai racked up 206 tackles over his final two years as a linebacker at Hawaii and will join 2017 first-round pick Jarrad Davis in the Detroit linebacking corps.