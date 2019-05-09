Longtime NFL QB Derek Anderson retires

Getty Images

Derek Anderson, a veteran quarterback who spent most of his time in the NFL as a backup but had one out-of-nowhere Pro Bowl season with the Browns in 2007, has retired.

The Bills announced today that Anderson told them he’s going to retire rather than staying on the roster as Josh Allen‘s backup.

The 35-year-old Anderson, who entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick out of Oregon State in 2005, has spent time with the Ravens, Browns, Cardinals and Panthers before signing with the Bills last year. In his third NFL season and first as a regular starter, he surprised everyone by throwing for 3,787 yards and 19 touchdowns and leading the Browns to a 10-6 record — their best record since returning to the NFL as an expansion team in 1999.

But Anderson never replicated that success, and spent the last decade as primarily a backup who would occasionally start in case of an injury. At 35, Anderson has apparently decided he’s done everything he’s going to do in the NFL.