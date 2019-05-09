Marshawn Lynch is one of the few who actually got paid by the AAF

Getty Images

The rise and demise of the Alliance of American Football will inevitably lead to multiple documentaries and, potentially, a feature film — depending on how the remaining legal chapters are written. For now, we’ll rely on the entertaining morsels that periodically will appear regarding the unique way the league did its business.

If you were one of the few (hand raised sheepishly) who actually watched the AAF quarterback draft, you may have wondered why former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was there. Lynch attended because his cousin, Josh Johnson, was the first overall pick. (Johnson never actually played in the AAF.)

Via SI.com, the AAF wanted to interview Lynch. He agreed to be interviewed, in exchange for payment of $5,000. When the AAF gave Lynch a check in that amount, Lynch said he wanted the money in cash. Specifically, he wanted the money in quarters.

Not realizing that this was Lynch’s way of saying “I don’t want to do the interview,” AAF co-founder Charlie Ebersol actually got 20,000 quarters. And Lynch sat for the interview. And the interview never aired.

And that story in and of itself may tell us all we need to know about what the AAF failed.