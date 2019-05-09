Odell Beckham clarifies remarks about Browns becoming Patriots

AP

Odell Beckham appears taken aback about the criticism he received after stating a desire for the Browns to become the new Patriots. The Browns receiver took to social media Thursday to clarify what he meant in an interview with GQ.

“Just to clarify, I will always aspire to be great,’’ Beckham wrote on Instagram, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I haven’t reached that point in the NFL but that’s what we all chase and I’m going to continue to work to help the Browns become great. [I] never meant the Browns are the new Patriots or going to be the new Patriots. I just have great respect for what they’ve done but definitely recognize the work that has to be done to get there.”

Beckham said everyone should want what the Patriots have — six Super Bowls and counting.

“There’s nothing wrong with having aspirations, and who wouldn’t aspire to be part of an organization that is 12-4, 11-5 and in the playoffs and playing for Super Bowls on the regular,” Beckham wrote. “It’s really stating the obvious when you say you want your organization to be successful like the Patriots. I know my teammates want to be a part of building something like that.”

In his Monday interview with GQ, Beckham came across as if he had a bust waiting for his new quarterback, Baker Mayfield, in Canton and a hand full of rings already sized up for his hand.

“I plan on being there for the next five years and trying to bring as many championships there as possible, turning [the Browns] into the new Patriots,” Beckham said in his magazine interview. He said of Mayfield: “I would say he’s next, but I feel like he’s now. He’s Brett Favre. He’s going to be a Hall of Famer.”

Beckham, whom the Browns acquired in a March trade with the Giants, has played only one playoff game in his career. The sixth-year veteran, though, said he knows what it will take to get where he wants to go.

“Our work will determine what the Browns become,” Beckham wrote. “I’m content with that because I know we control the amount of work we put in. I will keep working, working towards building something great!”