Panthers name Mark Carrier executive director of football staff

AP

The Panthers hired Julius Peppers as a special assistant for business operations this week and they announced other changes in the organization on Thursday.

The moves involve the scouting and football operations staff, including former NFL wide receiver Mark Carrier’s move from special assistant to General Manager Marty Hurney to a position as the executive director of football staff.

“Mark is going to work with all facets of our football operation to ensure cohesion among the different departments and football staff,” Hurney said in a statement. “His focus will be on making sure that our operations and procedures are as efficient and as seamless as they can be.”

The Panther have also named Rob Rogers the executive director of player finance and football research. Rogers has been with the Panthers since 1995 and was the director of football administration.

Jeff Morrow moves from senior director of college scouting to executive director of player personnel with Eric Stokes taking over Morrow’s former position. The Panther have also promoted Chris Herbert from assistant video director to director of video.