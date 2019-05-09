Panthers sign five picks, including Will Grier

Getty Images

The Panthers handled most of their paperwork Thursday night, prior to their rookie minicamp tomorrow.

The team announced that five of their seven draft picks have signed.

That group includes third-round quarterback Will Grier, fourth-round pass-rusher Christian Miller, fifth-round running back Jordan Scarlett, sixth-round tackle Dennis Daley, and seventh-round wide receiver. They also signed four undrafted rookies (a lower number than normal since they signed eight former AAF players): safety Corrion Ballard, running back Elijah Holyfield, wide receiver Damion Jeanpiere Jr. and linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk.

They still have deals outstanding with first-round pass-rusher Brian Burns and second-round tackle Greg Little, but both will be on hand at minicamp.

Grier’s an object of fascination because starting quarterback Cam Newton‘s coming off shoulder surgery and they hadn’t drafted a quarterback since Newton in 2011.