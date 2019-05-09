Patriots have yet to schedule White House visit

Getty Images

On Thursday, the Boston Red Socks Sox visited the White House to commemorate its World Series champion, without manager Alex Cora. Boston’s pro football team has yet to set a date for a return to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in recognition of its sixth.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports that the Patriots and the President have yet to find a date that works. A team spokesman told Volin that the two parties have been exchanging potential dates from April into May, but that the two sides have yet to find anything that works.

There are two potential explanations. One, it’s entirely possible that the two sides have been unable to find a date that works, even if the usual approach in situations like this (as millions have experienced in matters both personal and professional) is to keep looking at calendars until spotting the first date that is mutually agreeable. Two, it’s entirely possible that one side (or both) doesn’t want to do it, for one or more reasons. Instead of putting anyone in the awkward position of having to not extend an invitation or to not accept one, the two sides simply fail through the apparent exercise of due diligence to make it work, and everyone eventually moves on.

Brooks Melchior of SportsByBrooks.com recently raised, in one of his many probing poll questions (except for the one about my hair) has raised issue of whether the practice of sports champions visiting the White House should permanently end.