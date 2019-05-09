Patriots sign three picks, including Joejuan Williams

Getty Images

The Patriots have signed three members of their draft class, according to various reports.

Second-round pick Joejuan Williams became the team’s first draft choice to agree to terms, according to Doug Kyed of NESN. Third-round pick Yodny Cajuste also signed, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. The Patriots also have fifth-rounder Byron Cowart under contract, Nick Underhill of TheAthletic.com reports.

Williams, a cornerback from Vanderbilt, made 95 tackles, four interceptions and 25 pass breakups in his three college seasons. The Patriots up 11 spots to take Williams, who is 6 foot 4 and 211 pounds.

Williams ran a 4.6-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day and had a 36-inch vertical leap and a 10-foot, 7-inch broad jump.

Cajuste, an offensive tackle from West Virginia, is expected to become the swing offensive tackle backing up Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon.

Cowart, a Maryland defensive lineman, made 38 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble last season.