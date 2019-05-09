Raiders cut Jalin Marshall two days after signing him

Getty Images

Wide receiver Jalin Marshall made enough of an impression on the Raiders during a tryout last weekend that the team signed him to the 90-man roster on Tuesday.

That positive impression did not last long, however. Marshall was waived on Thursday.

Marshall had another short stay with a team earlier this year when the AAF’s Orlando Apollos stopped operations along with the rest of the league eight games into their inaugural season. Marshall caught the league’s first touchdown pass, which will make for quite the trivia question at some point in the future.

Marshall also caught 14 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games with the Jets during the 2016 season.