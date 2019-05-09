Ravens promote Joe Hortiz, George Kokinis to co-directors of player personnel

Getty Images

New Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta has made some promotions in Baltimore’s front office.

DeCosta promoted Joe Hortiz and George Kokinis, giving both of them the title of Director of Player Personnel. Last year Hortiz was director of college scouting and Kokinis was senior personnel assistant.

Several other members of the front office have new titles. Pat Moriarty, formerly Senior Vice President of Football Administration, is now Senior Vice President of Football Operations. Chad Alexander, former Assistant Director of Pro Personnel, is now Assistant Director of Pro & College Personnel. Mark Azevedo, former Northeast Area Scout, is now Player Personnel Coordinator. Joey Cleary, former College & Pro Scout, is taking Azevedo’s place as Northeast Area Scout. Jameel McClain, former Assistant Director of Player Engagement, is now Director of Player Engagement. Vincent Newsome, former Director of Pro Personnel, is now Senior Player Personnel Executive. David McDonald, former Football Systems Developer, is now Director of Research and Development, leading the player personnel analytics team.

The Ravens also hired Nick Matteo, formerly of the league office, as Director of Football Administration, and Sarah Snyder, formerly of the Lions, as Director of Sports Nutrition.