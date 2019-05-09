Report: Ben Watson will sign with Patriots

Getty Images

Benjamin Watson is planning to return to the team that drafted him.

Watson, the veteran tight end who originally planned to retire this offseason but has since changed his mind, will sign with the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

No contract has been signed, but Watson and the Patriots appear to have an understanding about the terms.

The Patriots chose Watson in the first round of the 2004 NFL draft and he spent six years in New England. He has also played with the Browns, Saints and Ravens.

At age 38, Watson will be either the oldest or second-oldest offensive skill position player in the NFL this season (depending on whether or not Antonio Gates plays). Tom Brady will be 42 and easily the oldest quarterback. A pass-catch combination with a combined age of 80 will be something to see in New England.