Report: Dolphins make Xavien Howard highest-paid cornerback

The Dolphins and Xavien Howard have agreed to a deal that will make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Howard’s record deal is a five-year, $76.5 million extension that includes $46 million guaranteed, per Schefter. It’s the largest extension ever for a cornerback.

Howard became the subject of trade rumors this offseason after he said he wanted to be the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback, making more than Josh Norman at $15 million per season. Now, he is.

A second-round pick in 2015, Howard made his first Pro Bowl in 2018 when he led the league with seven interceptions and made 12 pass breakups.

Howard has 11 interceptions in his past 17 games.