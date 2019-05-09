Report: Ezekiel Ansah could miss first month of season

Getty Images

The Seahawks took a potentially significant step toward replacing Frank Clark with last night’s addition of Ezekiel Ansah.

Of course, they may still need some help there early in the season.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Ansah’s recovery from shoulder surgery is expected to keep him out of training camp and perhaps longer, with some sources believing it could cost him the first month of the season or more.

That will obviously be important for the Seahawks, after trading Clark to the Chiefs. They used a first-round pick on defensive end L.J. Collier, but Ansah’s clearly a big part of their defensive plan.

When well, the former Lions franchise player is one of the top pass-rushers in the game. But that’s a significant condition, which he hasn’t always met. He played just seven games last year, and has played all 16 just twice in six seasons.