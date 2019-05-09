Report: Jamar Taylor to sign with Seahawks

Getty Images

Ziggy Ansah isn’t the only veteran free agent headed to Seattle.

NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are set to sign cornerback Jamar Taylor as a free agent. Taylor visited with the team last month.

Taylor was a second-round pick by the Dolphins in 2013 and has spent the last few years moving between teams. He was traded to the Browns in 2016 and then traded from Cleveland to Arizona last May. He played in 10 games with the Cardinals before being released and landing in Denver for the final month of the season.

He had 18 tackles between the two teams and has 219 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles over the course of his career.

The Seahawks saw Justin Coleman sign with the Lions as a free agent in March and Taylor will be the first veteran addition to the group this offseason.