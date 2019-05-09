Seahawks release Doug Baldwin, Kam Chancellor

Getty Images

It’s been known for a while that wide receiver Doug Baldwin‘s future was in doubt after a series of injuries that resulted in three offseason surgeries and it seems the Seahawks don’t believe he’ll be able to play again.

The Seahawks released Baldwin with a failed physical designation on Thursday. There was word recently that Baldwin was leaning toward retiring, but he would have owed the Seahawks $2.8 million if he did that before being released.

Safety Kam Chancellor has been in a similar spot over the last two years because of the neck injury that ended his playing career. He was also released on Thursday with the same designation.

“The Seahawks have made the difficult decision to terminate/failed physical Doug Baldwin and Kam Chancellor,” General manager John Schneider said in a statement. “These are two of the most iconic players in franchise history and both were instrumental in establishing our championship culture, great examples of competitiveness and leadership on the field and in the community. These legendary players will always be a part of our Seahawks family.”

Baldwin leaves with the second-most touchdown catches and third-most catches and receiving yards in Seahawks history.

The moves don’t change the short-term outlook for the Seahawks as they were not planning to have either player in the lineup this season. It does continue the exodus of players tied to their Super Bowl XLVIII championship. Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright are now the only players on the current roster who played in MetLife Stadium that night.