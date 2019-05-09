Seahawks sign Nick Bellore, Marcus Martin

Getty Images

Free agent signings stopped being used as part of the formula to calculate 2020 compensatory draft picks on Tuesday night and the Seahawks have been busy fleshing out their roster with veterans since that point.

On the heels of word that defensive end Ziggy Ansah and cornerback Jamar Taylor were heading to Seattle comes an announcement from the Seahawks that includes two other additions. Fullback Nick Bellore and guard Marcus Martin are now part of the team.

Bellore broke into the NFL as a linebacker, but moved over to fullback while with the Lions in 2017. He has one carry for no yards and five catches for 16 yards over that span while also seeing regular action on special teams.

Martin was a 2014 third-round pick by the 49ers and he spent last year on the Cowboys’ injured reserve list. He has 24 career starts.