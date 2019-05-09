South Carolina Senate approves $115 million in tax breaks for Panthers

The Panthers got their first win of the season, getting somebody to give them money for something they planned to do anyway.

According to Avery Wilks and Maayan Schechter of The State newspaper, the South Carolina Senate approved $115 million in tax breaks for the Panthers to build a practice facility south of the border.

The tax discounts package passed 27-15 Thursday, after days of debate about providing a free lunch of multi-billionaire owner David Tepper.

The bill needs final approval by the South Carolina House, but they approved their version of the bill in March.

Tepper was eager to work with South Carolina officials, and joined Gov. Henry McMaster’s inaugural committee. But he was able to see the measure pass, a day after threatening to keep the practice facility in Charlotte (which he doesn’t really have room to do near their downtown Charlotte stadium).

The Panthers plan to build practice fields and an indoor facility at the new complex, along with related development including hotels and a sports medicine complex.

15 responses to “South Carolina Senate approves $115 million in tax breaks for Panthers

  2. Good thing SC’s public school system is ranked 1st in country and doesn’t need any more tax revenue to help out its students…oh wait…it’s 47th…

  3. Disgusting. No state or city should be giving these billionaires a single penny. A practice facility will never generate anywhere near enough revenue to compensate the state for this. Those politicians should all be tossed out of office.

  5. ‘Tax Breaks’ IS NOT THE SAME AS “giving them money”.

    Tax breaks means instead of collecting $500m of future taxes, the state will collect only $385m in future taxes. South Carolina taxpayers will pay ZERO tax dollars to the Panthers, as none of this is out-of-pocket spending. PERIOD.

    And guess what? If the Panthers DIDN’T move the facilities, the SOUTH CAROLINA would have recieved ZERO tax dollars. Pretty sure my math says collecting $385 MILLION in taxes is better than collecting $0. The $115m tax break is an incentive to bring business into the state – well worth it if the other option is NOT to have ANY taxes at all.

  6. It was amusing, I’ll admit, to see Tepper rush to join McMaster’s inaugural committee, given Tepper’s public statements about Trump and McMaster’s political profile. That was when I personally thought that Tepper was going to target a project for south of the border in S.C.

    I’m glad that he got tax breaks instead of actual funding, and the government of S.C. has been pretty generous (since Haley made it a priority) with giving large out of state corporations such breaks (like Boeing and Amazon). Those have had mixed results, both bad and good, and public opinion locally reflects that. The difference with the Panthers (outside of being an NFL franchise) is that they have had a presence in S.C. for a while, unlike the out of the state companies that settled here recently. I’m sure that affected local stances. I would much rather, though, that the NFL’s richest owner by far had built his own facility with his own money. I don’t doubt that’s a hefty investment, and this is how business is done with these types of projects, but he can certainly afford it.

  9. Tax breaks for the businesses and individuals who need them the least of all! Hooray for late-stage crony capitalism!

  10. “Thank you taxpayers”, said the billionaire once he caught his breath from laughing so hard.

  11. NBC gets Tax Breaks Worth Tens of Millions, its just the way it is for any business that is big enough to make demands.

  12. You are being robbed.

    The NFL is the robber.

    This. Cannot. Continue.

    The NFL makes enough revenues to allow them to fund/finance their own facilities and operations without forcing the Taxpayer to get abused.

    At some point Federal Legislation or Restrictions on the NFL may be needed to help protect taxpayers. Many of these decisions are being made under duress or threats (both implicit or explicit). Teams are essentially forcing these public inputs OR threatening to leave.

    Why does the Public put up with this now as standard?

  14. garsondebramelow says: “Good thing SC’s public school system is ranked 1st in country and doesn’t need any more tax revenue to help out its students…oh wait…it’s 47th…”
    —————————-

    Guess what, South Carolina will now have ADDITIONAL tax revenues to spend on schools. If they didn’t offer the TAX BREAKS to entice the Panthers to bring in the business, the state would have received ZERO.

  15. As the State should. This is a tourism / entertainment busniess that brings money to the state in the form of visitor spending separate form the team revenue. Some other state will realize the value and approve tax breaks if this one doesn’t. Financially speaking, the state will come out ahead in tax revenue by offering the tax breaks. Basic economics.

