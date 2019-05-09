South Carolina Senate approves $115 million in tax breaks for Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers got their first win of the season, getting somebody to give them money for something they planned to do anyway.

According to Avery Wilks and Maayan Schechter of The State newspaper, the South Carolina Senate approved $115 million in tax breaks for the Panthers to build a practice facility south of the border.

The tax discounts package passed 27-15 Thursday, after days of debate about providing a free lunch of multi-billionaire owner David Tepper.

The bill needs final approval by the South Carolina House, but they approved their version of the bill in March.

Tepper was eager to work with South Carolina officials, and joined Gov. Henry McMaster’s inaugural committee. But he was able to see the measure pass, a day after threatening to keep the practice facility in Charlotte (which he doesn’t really have room to do near their downtown Charlotte stadium).

The Panthers plan to build practice fields and an indoor facility at the new complex, along with related development including hotels and a sports medicine complex.