Steelers release Matt McCrane, Jack Tocho

The Steelers are back down to two kickers on their 90-man roster.

They were up to three after signing Matthew Wright as an undrafted free agent, but Matt McCrane is now out of the picture. The Steelers announced that they released McCrane and cornerback Jack Tocho on Thursday.

McCrane signed with the team ahead of Week 17 when Chris Boswell was placed on injured reserve. He went 3-of-3 on field goals and hit his only extra point try that weekend. McCrane also went 5-of-9 on field goals and 5-of-5 on extra points in three games with the Raiders and hit all three extra points he tried in one game for the Cardinals as he bounced around the league last year.

Boswell struggled in 2018 and will now compete with Wright for the job over the next few months.

Tocho signed with the Steelers after the Alliance of American Football shut down in April. He was a 2017 seventh-round pick of the Vikings, but has never appeared in a regular season game.