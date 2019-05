Getty Images

Some teams sign their picks in bulk. The Steelers seem intent to drag this out a little bit at a time.

The team announced the signing of fifth-round pick Zach Gentry to his four-year deal.

The tight end from Michigan (a converted quarterback), has a chance to contribute, after they lost Jesse James to the Lions in free agency.

The Steelers have now signed seven of their nine draft picks, leaving just first-round linebacker Devin Bush and third-round cornerback Justin Layne.