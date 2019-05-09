Steelers sign sixth-rounder Ulysees Gilbert

Getty Images

The Steelers continued to peck away at their draft class.

Thursday, they announced the signing of sixth-round draft pick Ulysees Gilbert to his four-year deal.

A linebacker from Akron, Gilbert projects as a reserve inside and a special teamer early on, but they think he has some versatility.

He’s the third of their three sixth-rounders to sign, and they only have three unsigned picks: First-round linebacker Devin Bush, third-round cornerback Justin Layne, and fifth-round tight end Zach Gentry remain unsigned.