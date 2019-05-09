Telvin Smith says he’s not playing in 2019

Getty Images

A few days ago, Telvin Smith posted a cryptic video on Instagram. He was more direct Thursday afternoon.

The Jaguars linebacker said on social media that he is sitting out the 2019 season.

“It was said to me from a great coach that in order for the man to be his best, he must get his world in order,” Smith wrote. “At this time, I must take time away from the game and get my world in order. I must give this time back to myself, my family and my health. I appreciate all the support I will and will not get. I just ask y’all respect my decision to not play football this season. I know the rumors of trade talk came about, but I started my career in Jacksonville and the day I do decide to call it quits it will be right here in Duval. I love y’all and even in my time off it’s #10toesdwn ya feel me!!! Love!”

Smith drew the ire of the Jaguars not only for sitting out voluntary workouts but for not communicating with them.

During draft weekend, General Manager Dave Caldwell answered, “We’ll see” when asked about Smith’s future, prompting questions about whether Smith would remain part of the team in 2019. Now, barring a change of heart (and an open door from the Jaguars), he won’t be.

Smith, a fifth-round choice in 2014, has started 69 games in his career, making 586 tackles, 7.5 sacks, nine interceptions and 26 pass breakups. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017.