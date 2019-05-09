Texans sign first-round pick Tytus Howard

Getty Images

The Texans have their top pick of the 2019 draft under contract.

Agent Malki Kawa announced that his client Tytus Howard has signed with the team. Howard’s deal will run four years with a team option for a fifth season.

Howard was the 23rd overall pick in this year’s draft. He comes to the Texans after playing left and right tackle over the course of his time at Alabama State.

Going to the NFL represents a big jump in competition for Howard, but his athleticism impressed scouts in the months leading up to the draft. He and second-round pick Max Scharping will be asked to help improve the pass protection in front of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Scharping and two other also signed with the team on Thursday, which leaves the Texans with three picks to get under contract.