Texans sign three draft choices, including two second-rounders

Getty Images

The Texans got three draft picks under contract as their newest players report to the team facility today for rookie minicamp this weekend.

Houston signed second-round choice Lonnie Johnson, second-round pick Max Scharping and seventh-rounder Cullen Gillaspia, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Johnson, a cornerback from Kentucky, started 18 of 26 career games he played in his two seasons with the Wildcats. He made 64 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, 12 pass breakups, two blocked kicks, an interception and a forced fumble.

The Texans made Scharping, a Northern Illinois offensive tackle, the 55th overall choice. That came a day after they used their first-round selection on Alabama State tackle Tytus Howard.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin, native started all 53 possible games of his college career. He played right tackle, left tackle and right guard in his four seasons, earning All-MAC honors three times.

Gillaspia, a fullback from Texas A&M, is the first 12th Man to get drafted. The Aggies’ 12th Man tradition honors a walk-on player with the No. 12 and a spot on the special teams. Gillaspia, a converted linebacker, served as the 12th Man for three seasons.