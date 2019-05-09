Titans reach deals with D’Andre Walker, David Long

Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans reached agreements on rookie contracts with two members of their six-man draft class on Thursday.

The team announced they had agreed to terms on deals with linebackers D’Andre Walker and David Long. Additionally, the team reached deals with 12 undrafted free agents as well.

Walker and Long are the first members of Tennessee’s draft class to reach deals with the team. The Titans selected Walker with their fifth-round pick and Long in the sixth round.

Defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons, wide receiver A.J. Brown, guard Nate Davis and safety Amani Hooker remain without deals.

The undrafted free agent class consists of: wide receivers Anthony Ratliff-Williams (North Carolina) and Isaac Zico (Purdue), tackles Cody Conway (Syracuse) and A.T. Hall (Stanford), cornerbacks Hamp Cheevers (Boston College) and Taj-Amir Torres (Boston College), defensive tackles Braxton Hoyett (Mississippi State) and Isaiah Mack (UT-Chattanooga), running back Alex Barnes (Kansas State), defensive end Amani Bledsoe (Oklahoma), safety Jonathan Crawford (Indiana) and linebacker Derick Roberson (Sam Houston State).