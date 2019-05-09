Tony Romo shoots 5-over 76, tying him for 148th

Getty Images

The 46 people who placed wagers on Tony Romo to win the AT&T Byron Nelson threw away their money. But then, they should have known that before the former Cowboys quarterback and current CBS football analyst ever teed off.

Romo, who had 10,000-to-1 odds to win the PGA tour event, shot a 5-over 76 on Thursday. That ties him for 148th, better than only four golfers in the field, and 13 strokes behind leader Denny McCarthy.

Romo received a sponsor exemption, but this one isn’t going any better than his other tries on the pro tour.

He hit only six of 14 fairways Thursday.

“That was disappointing,” Romo said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I thought I was going to drive it much better than I did. That’s why we weren’t able to keep the pace we had early and that’s going to be the key moving forward is just getting yourself in position to attack these pins and some of these holes.”

Romo’s highlight came when he chipped in for eagle from 65 feet on No. 7, a 570-yard par 5.