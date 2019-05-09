Tony Romo’s 10,000-to-1 golfing odds draw 46 bettors

Getty Images

Well, someone is listening to Kevin Malone.

The prognosticating accountant from The Office swore by one gambling maxim: If anyone gives you 10,000-to-1 odds on anything, take it.

Malone is still waiting to become a very rich man if John Mellencamp ever wins an Oscar. Malone and his disciples could get an answer far sooner regarding whether a 10,000-to-1 bet will pay off.

Via David Payne Purdum of ESPN.com, 46 people placed wagers through SuperBook USA on former NFL quarterback Tony Romo to win the PGA Byron Nelson tour event this weekend, at 10,000-to-1 odds. Purdum notes that the 46 bets on Romo are among the most on any golfer in any non-major PGA event this year.

So maybe the PGA should do with Romo what the MLB seems to be intent on doing with Tim Tebow — accelerate unreasonably the career of a marginal talent in order to attract a lot more interest, and to make a lot more money.