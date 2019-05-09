Washington signs Dwayne Haskins, seven other picks

Getty Images

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins has signed his first NFL contract.

Washington announced the signing of the 15th overall pick on Thursday afternoon. Haskins agreed to a four-year deal that includes a team option for a fifth season.

Haskins comes to the NFL off a 50-touchdown season at Ohio State. He joins Case Keenum and Colt McCoy as quarterback options in Washington, although McCoy’s ongoing recovery from a broken leg is likely to keep him from doing anything until training camp.

The team also signed fourth-round running back Bryce Love, fourth-round guard Wes Martin, fifth-round offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher, fifth-round linebacker Cole Holcomb, sixth-round wide receiver Kelvin Harmon, seventh-round cornerback Jimmy Moreland, and seventh-round defensive end Jordan Brailford.

First-round defensive end Montez Sweat and third-round wideout Terry McLaurin are the team’s only unsigned picks.