Which coach/quarterback combo would you want to face Bill Belichick?

Rams coach Sean McVay recently admitted to working hard but not working smart when preparing to face Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Facing the best coach in the history of football (and perhaps organized sports) can do that to an opponent.

Belichick is simply hard to beat, for a variety of reasons. He’s brilliant. He’s focused. He’s driven. He’s relentless. He’s cracked the code on success in the NFL at a time when the system has been created to ensure parity and to prevent dynasty.

So all of this led to a question that was pondered on Thursday’s PFT Live: Which coach/quarterback combination would you want to face Belichick?

Simms and I bounced the idea around for a while, before Simms realized that he was way, way, way off and adopted my way of thinking. I find out my way of thinking, check out the video. And then add in the comments your way of thinking.