After only one start in 2018, Trysten Hill says he’s “very coachable”

Getty Images

Rookie defensive tackle Trysten Hill had some red flags the Cowboys had to satisfy before taking him in the second round.

Hill started only one game for the University of Central Florida last season after starting 13 in 2017 under the previous coaching staff headed by Scott Frost. Hill had to explain why.

“We won a lot of games,” Hill said Friday. “We did have a coaching change. That stuff happens. That’s life. I realized that. Every coach from high school until now had my best interest in mind. There were two different coaching staffs. They both wanted me to perform my best, and I did.”

Hill, who had 36 tackles, three sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss in 2018, had disagreements with the new coaching staff after Josh Heupel replaced Frost. Questions arose about whether Hill was coachable.

Hill said Friday that “got fueled the wrong way” and pointed out he has maintained a relationship with Heupel and UCF since finishing his career.

“I think there was some emotion involved,” Hill said. “Some things I didn’t do as well, looking back on it, as I did. That is what it is. I can’t go back in the past and change that. Ever since then, I have gone back to UCF and talked and been able to go out to practice. I have talked to the coach. I know having my roots at UCF is really important, and I want to keep establishing that.”

Hill, though, can credit Frost for him ending up with the Cowboys. Frost, now at Nebraska, vouched for his former star player with Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli.

Marinelli was the Buccaneers defensive line coach in 2003 when Frost played his last season in the NFL.