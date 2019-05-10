Al Woods signs with Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks signed veteran defensive tackle Al Woods on Friday, Woods’ agency, Sports Trust Advisors, announced on Twitter.

Woods visited Seattle last month, along with Corey Liuget, as Seahawks coach Pete Carroll sought a run-stuffing defensive tackle.

Woods, 32, played two games for the Seahawks in 2011.

He appeared in 14 games with the Colts last season with eight starts and made 24 tackles. In nine seasons, Woods also has played games for the Buccaneers, Titans and Steelers.

He spent the past two seasons in Indianapolis.

Woods previously visited the Lions.