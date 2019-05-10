Bengals sign 10 undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Bengals added 10 undrafted rookies to their 90-man roster ahead of Friday’s start to their rookie minicamp.

Among the group is safety Tyree Kinnel, who went from special teams standout to defensive starter over the course of his time at Michigan. Kinnel closed out his time with the Wolverines by recording 74 tackles and three tackles for loss during the 2018 season.

The Bengals also fleshed out their receiver group by adding three players. Tiffin’s Charles Holland, Nebraska’s Stanley Morgan and Troy’s Damion Willis will vie for spots on the regular season roster over the coming months.

Cincinnati also signed Memphis linebacker Curtis Akins, Coastal Carolina cornerback Anthony Chesley, Central Connecticut State quarterback Jake Dolegala, Louisiana Tech offensive lineman O’Shea Dugas, Virginia running back Jordan Ellis, and Texas A&M offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland.