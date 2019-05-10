Bengals sign five draft picks

Getty Images

The Bengals have half of their draft class under contract.

The team announced five signings on Friday, including both of the running backs they selected in the sixth round last month. Trayveon Williams led the SEC with 1,524 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in his final season at Texas A&M while Rodney Anderson missed all but two games at Oklahoma last year because of a knee injury.

Fourth-round picks Renell Wren and Michael Jordan also agreed to terms with the team. Wren had 81 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and three sacks while playing defensive tackle at Arizona State. Jordan started 41 games at guard and center while at Ohio State.

Seventh-round cornerback Jordan Brown rounded out the group of signings.