Bills bringing in Lee Smith for a visit

Getty Images

The Bills had some interest in Benjamin Watson before he came out of retirement to sign with the Patriots, and they’re not finished trying to add to the tight end position.

Via Ryan Talbot of NewYorkUpstate.com, the Bills are bringing veteran tight end and former Bill Lee Smith in for a visit.

That news was actually broken by Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, on the team’s radio show.

“Most rooms have a guy that’s at least been in the league six or seven years,” Alexander said. “I’m just kind of going through it real quick in my mind. Maybe the only position that doesn’t have that is probably tight end. That’s why you have a guy like Lee Smith coming in on a visit.”

The 31-year-old Smith was released by the Raiders last week, after a four-year stint there. He played for the Bills from 2011-2014, and has 56 catches for 392 yards and seven touchdowns in eight NFL seasons.

The Bills brought in former tackle Jake Fisher to convert to a blocking tight end, and also signed Tyler Kroft this offseason.