Bills leaning on Ken Dorsey after Derek Anderson retirement

Getty Images

The Bills were left without much meaningful experience in the quarterbacks room after Derek Anderson‘s retirement.

But Bills coach Sean McDermott hopes new assistant coach Ken Dorsey can fill the void for an elder voice, if not on the field.

The Bills lured the former Panthers assistant this offseason (a month after he accepted a job at Appalachian State), and McDermott said his background with Anderson makes it a smooth transition. With second-year starter Josh Allen and undrafted rookie Tyree Jackson along with Barkley, it’s a very young group that needs leadership.

“We feel good about adding Ken Dorsey to the room,” McDermott said, via the team’s official website. “Ken and Derek worked together hand in hand in Carolina for a number of years. I’d be a little more concerned about it had we not added Ken Dorsey to the mix this offseason. With some of the experience that Matt [Barkley] brings to the table knowing this is not his first go around. That combined with the influence that Brian [Daboll, the offensive coordinator] has in the room. We feel comfortable with what we’ve got.”

Dorsey and Anderson were actually teammates with the Browns from 2006-08, before Dorsey was Anderson’s coach in Carolina.