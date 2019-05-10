Brian Flores confirms Xavien Howard deal, sees room for improvement

Getty Images

Thursday night brought a report that the Dolphins and cornerback Xavien Howard agreed on a new contract that will make Howard the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

Head coach Brian Flores didn’t confirm the terms of the deal when he met with the media on Friday afternoon, but he did confirm that the two sides came to an agreement.

“He’s a leader in the locker room. I think he works hard. He does a lot of the things that are core to what we see going forward,” Flores said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

While the Dolphins are committing to Howard, Flores indicated that they don’t believe he’s a finished product on the field. Flores said he believes “there’s a lot of room for improvement from Xavien” as he heads into his fourth NFL season and realizing that goal would further cement him as a foundation piece for the new staff in Miami.