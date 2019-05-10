Buccaneers place Kendell Beckwith on non-football injury list

Getty Images

Linebacker Kendell Beckwith didn’t play for the Buccaneers at all in 2018 and he’s going to miss another season.

The Buccaneers announced on Friday that they have placed Beckwith on the non-football injury list. He will not be eligible to return to action with the team during the 2019 season as a result.

Beckwith injured his ankle in a car accident last April and Friday’s move was made as a result of that injury. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that there is concern that the injury will keep Beckwith from ever playing again.

Beckwith was a 2017 third-round pick. He had 73 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble during his rookie season.