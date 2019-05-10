Bucs coach on JPP: “Hope it’s one of those five or six month things”

Getty Images

Initial reports on the condition of Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul said he could miss five or six months if he needs neck surgery.

It sounds like that’s the best-case scenario.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said they’re still trying to determine what’s happening, but he didn’t sound particularly optimistic.

“No, I think that’s still ongoing and like [General Manager] Jason [Licht] said, you know, we’ve got our fingers crossed and praying for him,’’ Arians said. “It’s very unfortunate. And all we can do is pray and hope for the best and hope it’s one of those five or six month things and go from there.”

Arians said he had spoken to Pierre-Paul, but didn’t offer any news about his condition. He’s being evaluated for a neck injury after a May 2 car wreck, in which his Ferrari spun and hit a concrete wall on Interstate 95.

“I don’t know what the answer is yet, if he’s going to play, if he’s not going to play,” Arians said. “We’ll just practice with the guys we have. It’s just like anybody else getting hurt, on the field or off the field. You march on.”

Pierre-Paul had 12.5 sacks last year and was their one reliable source of pressure, and with defensive tackle Gerald McCoy‘s status still up in the air, the Bucs could be in for a long march on defense.