Bucs’ college free agent signings includes four receivers

Getty Images

The Buccaneers announced their undrafted free agent signings, with four receivers and a quarterback among the 16 players.

The Bucs signed North Dakota State cornerback Jalen Allison, North Dakota State running back Bruce Anderson, South Carolina offensive guard Zack Bailey, Charleston outside linebacker Kahzin Daniels, Boston College safety Lukas Denis, Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, Indiana long snapper Don Godsil, Wayne State offensive tackle Israel Helms, Buffalo receiver Anthony Johnson, Mississippi receiver DaMarkus Lodge, Vanderbilt outside linebacker Dare Odeyingbo, Toledo offensive tackle Brock Ruble, Fordham tight end Isaiah Searight, Richmond receiver Cortrelle Simpson, Ferris State receiver Malik Taylor and Wisconsin-Whitewater center Nate Trewyn.

The Bucs are going to try to turn Fitzgerald into their version of Taysom Hill, who played quarterback at BYU but whom the Saints have used in a variety of ways the past two seasons.

They hope also to find a receiver out of this group.

Lodge caught 106 receptions for 1,575 yards and 11 touchdowns in his final two seasons at Ole Miss, including 65 catches for 877 yards and four touchdowns last season. That despite being overshadowed by bigger names A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf at receiver in the Ole Miss offense.

Johnson made 76 receptions for 1,356 yards and 14 touchdowns in 12 games his junior season before 1,011 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns last season at Buffalo.