Cardinals cut nine as they open minicamp

Getty Images

The Cardinals roster figures to churn regularly for a while, so they started Friday as they opened minicamp.

The team announced the departures of nine players, as they make room for new faces on their 90-man roster.

The players released included wide receivers Bryant Mitchell and Jalen Tolliver, offensive linemen Justin Evans, Zack Golditch, Will House, and Brant Weiss, cornerback Jonathan Moxie, defensive tackle Pasoni Tasini, and running back Brandon Wilds.

They also added two more undrafted rookies, signing running back Wes Hills and cornerback Nate Brooks.