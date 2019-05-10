Cardinals fired up about Andy Isabella’s speed

Getty Images

New Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury seems excitable in general.

But adding a player with the speed of second-round wideout Andy Isabella seems to be particularly energizing for him.

The Cardinals’ behind-the-scenes draft footage showed a visibly pumped Kingsbury after they drafted the UMass receiver 62nd overall. The 5-foot-9 Isabella led the nation in receiving yards (1,698) last year, and caught everyone’s eyes when he ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine. But he’s used to being doubted, so he was grateful that Kingsbury was so delighted to add him.

“I never watched it, but a lot of people were telling me about it and it’s cool that they believe in me,” Isabella said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “It’s kind of a different scenario now. Usually, no one believes in me and I’m trying to fight my way into a spot, so it looks like they believe in me a lot and hopefully I can prove them right.”

Asked if it was as happy as he was about any draft pick, Kingsbury admitted that using the first spot on quarterback Kyler Murray was moving as well.

“Well, I was pretty excited about the first one, too,” he said. “I get excited about all of them. It was my first time doing it, so I got antsy and I was walking around and standing up. But, just when you know you’re getting high character, his quality, hardworking people in your organization, that goes a long way. We were excited about all of our picks.”

Kingsbury has mentioned the possibility of using five-wide sets, and putting a player with Isabella’s speed inside when you have players like Larry Fitzgerald outside could create some interesting matchups.