Cardinals get all 11 draft picks under contract

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced they signed five more draft picks, wrapping up their 11-player draft class.

Second-rounder Andy Isabella, fourth-rounder Hakeem Butler, fifth-rounder Deionte Thompson, sixth-rounder Lamont Gaillard and seventh-rounder Michael Dogbe were the final picks to sign Friday.

Isabella, a receiver, played in 44 games at Massachusetts and made 231 career receptions for 3,526 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Butler, a receiver, made 110 receptions for 2,149 yards and 18 touchdowns in three seasons at Iowa State.

Thompson, a safety, made 113 tackles, 10 pass breakups, three interceptions, four forced fumbles and 4.5 tackles for loss in three seasons at Alabama. He earned first-team All-America honors last season and was a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award as the nation’s top defensive player.

Gaillard, an offensive lineman, started all 42 games in his final three seasons at Georgia, including 29 at center in his last two seasons.

Dogbe, a defensive lineman, played 54 games at Temple, making 158 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.