Chargers sign Easton Stick, two other draft picks

The Chargers signed three of their seven draft picks, according to the NFL’s official transactions.

Fourth-rounder Drue Tranquill, fifth-rounder Easton Stick and seventh-rounder Cortez Broughton signed their four-year rookie deals.

Tranquill, a linebacker, spent five seasons at Notre Dame and made 292 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and three interceptions in 51 games.

Stick became the first quarterback drafted by the Chargers since 2013. He led North Dakota State to FCS titles in two of his three seasons as a starter.

Broughton, a defensive tackle, made 51 tackles, leading the Bearcats with 17.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in his final season at Cincinnati.

The Chargers also signed 17 college free agents, getting USC offensive guard Chris Brown, South Carolina offensive tackle Blake Camper, Northern Illinois linebacker Josh Corcoran, Old Dominion running back Jeremy Cox, Duke tight end Daniel Helm, Toledo defensive tackle Reggie Howard, Furman defensive back Bradford Lemmons, Syracuse offensive guard Koda Martin, Findlay receiver Jason Moore, Notre Dame punter Tyler Newsome, Virginia defensive end Chris Peace, Lamar defensive back Rodney Randle, Michigan State tight end Matt Sokol, Tulane defensive back Roderic Teamer, Clemson receiver Trevion Thompson, North Dakota State center Tanner Volson and Pittsburgh linebacker Elijah Zeise under contract.