Chiefs release Sammie Coates

Wide receiver Sammie Coates‘ stay in Kansas City came to an end on Friday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Chiefs have released Coates. He signed with the team in February after spending most of last season with the Texans.

Coates played 12 games for the Texans, but only saw 37 offensive snaps and caught one pass for 12 yards. He made four tackles while appearing on special teams.

Coates was a Steelers third-round pick in 2015 and was traded to the Browns in September 2017. He had 28 catches for 516 yards and two touchdowns over his first three seasons in the NFL.

The Chiefs now have 12 wide receivers on the 90-man roster. Barring a change in Tyreek Hill‘s status, only 11 of them are going to be participating in the team’s offseason program.