Cowboys sign seven of eight draft picks

Getty Images

The Cowboys signed seven of their eight draft picks Friday, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Third-round choice Connor McGovern is the team’s only draft pick not to agree to terms yet.

Second-round choice Trysten Hill, fourth-rounder Tony Pollard, fifth-rounders Michael Jackson and Joe Jackson, sixth-rounder Donovan Wilson and seventh-rounders Mike Weber and Jalen Jelks now are under contract.

The Cowboys began on-field work at their rookie minicamp Friday, hearing from both Jason Garrett and Jerry Jones as they get acclimated to life in the NFL.

“We try to impress on them the idea that they’ve earned a great opportunity for themselves, and now it’s time to take advantage of it,” Garrett said. “It starts there. The rest of it is really about the expectations. What they can expect from us as coaches and what we expect from them and really what we’re looking for. Ultimately, we’re going to have 90 guys on our team, and we’re going to try to get down to 53. We’ve got to decide how we’re going to pick them. We think it’s important as a coaching staff to make sure we’re abundantly clear with everybody what we’re looking for each and every day. To say that right at the outset I think is important for these guys. Now they know what they need to do to achieve this goal that they have. We try to be really clear, crystal clear with all those ideas. And then we get to work.”